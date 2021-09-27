Pru East NPP Council of Elders welcome renomination of Joshua Abonkra

Regional News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: Aboagye Frank, Contributor

The Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Pru East District of the Bono Region, has endorsed the renomination of Joshua Kwaku Abonkra for the position of District Chief Executive.



The Council has expressed their gratitude to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for renominating Joshua Kwaku Abonkra for a second term.



The Chairman of NPP Council of Elders and the Akwamuhene of Cherepo, Nana Yaw Senkpenda I, has described the reappointment of Joshua Kwaku Abonkra as a step in the right direction as it is in the collective interest of the district and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.



According to Nana Senkpenda I, the reappointment of Joshua Kwaku Abonkra is an indication of the trust reposed him by the president and in his recognition of his good works during his first term as District Chief Executive.



“We are proud and thank you, Mr. President, for the confidence reposed in him and renominating him".



He has ahead of the possible confirmation of the nominee scheduled for October 1, 2021, made a passionate appeal to the Assembly Members to give the nominee a massive endorsement.



"We believe his renomination would be well endorsed by the honourable Assembly members without delay to ensure a smooth running of Pru East District. It would also be in our good interest to rally behind him to continue with the visions of the President”.



Meanwhile, Joshua Kwaku Abonkra whose first term achievements helped opened up the Pru East District says fostering unity will be his utmost priority and has pledged to repair the strained relationship with the Traditional Council and bridge the seeming gap between the government, the party, and other stakeholders if confirmed.



The nominee has among things also promised to complete all uncompleted projects, complete all town roads, find a lasting solution to the perennial flooding at Cherepo, and beef up security to curb the growing number of robbery cases in the area.