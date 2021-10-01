Pru East DCE nominee rejected

Regional News of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Assembly Members in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region have rejected the District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee, Joshua Kwaku Abronkrah.



Joshua Kwaku Abronkrah had 10 votes out of the 23 votes.



He becomes the first District Chief Executives nominee in the Bono East Region to be rejected in the ongoing confirmation exercise.



Joshua Kwaku Abronkrah served as the DCE for the Pru East District during President Akufo-Addo’s first tenure.



Deputy Local Government Minister, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah had explained some of the factors that make it difficult for some of the nominees to go through the approval successfully.



“A lot of the MMDCEs will go through. We should also take into consideration the fact that there are some assemblies that our friends from the other side (opposition party) nominate, sometimes it impedes the smooth.



“Sometimes they come out to genuinely support nominees,” he said while speaking on this development on the Key Points on TV3/3FM Saturday, September 25.