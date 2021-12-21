Provide tough security arrangements in parliament today – MP

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru Constituency, Kennedy Nyarko Osei, has called on the National Security to make arrangements ahead of today’s sitting in parliament.



According to him, the security presence will deal with persons who behaves unruly in the chamber, which he believes, will bring sanity and protect democracy.



In a post on Facebook, he said, “the interior minister, as a matter of urgency, takes all the necessary steps to provide substantial and tough security arrangements in parliament going forward to deal ruthlessly with any unruly MPs within the chamber. We must protect the sanctity of our parliament and democracy and not allow some rascals to create confusion in the chamber. We must not sit down for either the speaker or a member [to] be maimed before we take any decisive actions.



Members of Parliament were engaged in some fisticuffs in the chamber of the House during the voting on the controversial E-levy bill on Monday, December 20.



The MPs were taking votes on whether or not the E-levy should be adopted under a certificate of urgency.



At the time, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding, stated that he was stepping down to vote so, the Second Deputy Speaker should take over.



The Minority had earlier contended that per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote; however, Joe Osei-Owusu indicated that he would still vote.



Just when he was about to step down for the Second Deputy to take over, the Minority took the stage.



In the process, the Minority clashed with the Majority, with members of both sides exchanging blows.



However, the House was adjourned to Tuesday, December 21, 2021.



