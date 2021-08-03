Provide support for Oti, welcome digitization – Benito Owusu-Bio to Volta Lands commission

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The newly-constituted Volta Regional Lands Commission has been urged to provide support to the Oti Regional Lands Council which was recently birthed.



At the swearing-in and inauguration of the 25-member commission held on, Monday, 2 August 2021 the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu-Bio noted that the Oti Regional Commission is at its infantile stage and will require support from the Volta Regional Commission.



He also encouraged members to play their role in advancing the government’s land reforms initiative which is heralded by the digitization of land administration.



“Mr. Chairman, the newly created Oti Region was birthed out of the Volta Region. It is, therefore, my expectation that you will continue to nurture the baby region until it attains maturity," he said.



“Government is aware of the challenges facing the land sector especially the Lands Commission and we expect members and staff to stand up to the task to help Government address the issues,” he added.



The Government of Ghana has in recent times directed focus to the land sector for which the Vice President is championing the digitization of the operations of the Lands Commission.



In addition, the government on 23rd December 2020 enacted the Land Act 2020, (Act 1036) which aims to “revise, harmonize and consolidate the laws on land in order to ensure sustainable land administration and management as well as effective and efficient land tenure and to provide for related matters.”



Mr. Owusu-Bio in his message of congratulations to the members implored them to take up their responsibility seriously and abreast themselves with the laws governing land administration in the country.



He assured the Commission that the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will provide support to them to ensure that they discharge their duties effectively.



“I am optimistic that with land administration reforms being part of the government’s priority programs, you will be provided with the support assistance to resolve the above challenges during your tenure.



“I charge the membership to be abreast with all the relevant sections of both the Lands Commission Act 2008 (Act767) and the Land Act 2020 (Act 1036). A comprehensive nationwide public awareness program is also being drawn up to sensitize the general public on these Acts. The Commission is expected to play a lead role in that regard,” he said.



The Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Y Letsa disclosed that his office will provide the needed resources to the commission to excel at their job.



The Chairman of the Volta Regional Lands Commission, Mama Dzidoasi I, Queen mother of Abansi Traditional Area on her part expressed their gratitude to the government for the confidence reposed in them and pledged their determination to provide the needed leadership and support for effective and efficient Land management in the Region.