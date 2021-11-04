Provide evidence of jobs created – Sosu to Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has challenged the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to provide evidence of the “unprecedented” number of jobs created for Ghanaian Youths.



Delivering an address at Ashesi University on the topic “Transforming an Economy through Digitisation: The Ghana Story”, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, credited the Akufo-Addo Government for creating more jobs for Ghanaians than any other Administration since the 1992 Constitution was promulgated.



This remark according to the Madina lawmaker was made “without any reference to the exact number of jobs, and thus, failing to provide a breakdown of the related industries where these jobs had been created and could be found.”



“Is it not intriguing that despite the Administration’s touting of the One District One Factory Initiative, most Youth in Ghana today remain unemployed? ,” he asked.



He also accused the government of making no serious investments and plans to tackle youth unemployment in the country, saying, “Again, from an Administration whose General Secretary made a firm promise to deliver policies that would lead to the importation of labour due to the creation of increased employment opportunities, is it not intriguing that Government Officials including the Finance Minister are today urging the Youth to venture into entrepreneurship.”



He further stated that “it is sad to note that NABCO Trainees have been asked to proceed on two weeks leave in order for Management in consultation with the National NABCO Secretariat to plan and strategize on retaining trainees. This smacks of incompetent and abysmal leadership. Considering that the Public Sector is full, as indicated by the Finance Minister, the faith of NABCO personnel across the country hang in the balance as a result of retrogressive and mediocre policy execution strategies.”



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker, therefore, urged the government to go for financial support from the International Monetary Fund, to save the country from “economic collapse”.