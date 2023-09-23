Provide evidence of assault – Police to Occupyjulorbihouse protesters

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed that there is no documented evidence of any physical assault or mistreatment of the individuals participating in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests during illegal arrests on Thursday, September 21.



In response to allegations of misconduct, the police have called on anyone with contrary evidence to come forward for a thorough investigation.



“It was established at the meeting that there is no evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators according to police records, therefore, anyone with evidence to the contrary should provide it for investigation,” the police said.



This assertion was made by the police in an official statement issued on Friday, September 22, following what was reported as a meeting with representatives of Democracy Hub, the organizers behind the planned demonstration at the seat of government.



The meeting reportedly took place at the behest of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and served as a platform for dialogue between the police and the protest organizers.



According to the statement, the police emphasized during the meeting that their commitment to facilitating peaceful demonstrations remained unwavering, given their track record of providing security for such events in the country.



However, in the case of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, the police's primary concern was the chosen location for the demonstration, the Jubilee House, which is designated as a high-security zone.



The statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, reported, "The meeting concluded with an assurance from the leaders of Democracy Hub that they will engage in discussions with their members to reach a compromise regarding the demonstration's venue. They have committed to conveying this decision back to the police."



Furthermore, the police disclosed that the protest organizers pledged to encourage their members to refrain from protesting on the streets while awaiting either a mutual agreement with the police regarding an alternative venue or a legal resolution of the matter through the court system.





AM/SARAYou can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV: