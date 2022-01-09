Provide educational materials for your kids-Education Director appeals to parents

Regional News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: GNA

Mrs Sabina Aba Wilson, the District Education Director for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, has appealed to parents and guardians to provide educational materials for their wards as schools prepare to commence a new academic year, this month.



“The children are going to new classes and so they will need books, pens, pencils and erasers,” she implored parents in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



The lack of educational materials has over the years affected the quality of teaching and learning, with some school children dropping out.



Mrs Wilson said in line with the directorate’s New Year resolution of delivering quality education, parents should make efforts to equip their children before school resumed on Monday, January 10, 2022.



“I am urging pupils and students to read ahead of time so that when they come, they do not face any difficulty because at the end of this academic year, we want to see improvement in the quality of education in the district,” she stated.



Meanwhile the directorate has expressed its preparedness to welcome students back to school from the Christmas break to commence the 2022 academic year.



It said all measures, including; the training and retraining of teaching and non-teaching staff, needed to deliver quality education were in session to ensure the academic year was successful.