Provide details of death threats to Police for investigations – Akufo-Addo to Amidu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu to assist the security agencies with all relevant information regarding the death threats on his life, for further action.



Martin Amidu resigned as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, citing interference from the presidency and threats on his life as some of his reasons.



Though the president has denied the allegations of interference, Mr. Amidu insists his work on the corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Royalties agreement was interfered with by the president.



He reiterated his life has come under threat since then.



Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 19 that “The former Special Prosecutor is also encouraged to assist the police with details of persons who have made these threats against his life, so that they can be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.”



Mr Akufo-Addo has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Amidu, police protection over claims of death threats on his life.



Mr Eugene Arhin announced the president has directed that Mr. Amidu be protected 24/7.



“The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to claims by Mr Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor, of threats made against his life since his resignation from office.



“The President has, thus, directed the Inspector General of Police to provide Mr Amidu immediately with 24-hour police protection.”





