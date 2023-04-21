Prove that I have sold Agbogboloshie land or pay ₵4 million in damages - Henry Quartey threatens group

Regional News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has threatened to sue and demand four million cedis in damages over allegations that he has connived with government to sell lands at Agbogboloshie.



Henry Quartey was accused by the leader Arise Ga-Dangme, Nii Odaawulu, of agreeing to sell the Agbogboloshie land for the construction of a hostel for Kayayei, a move which has been rubbished by many indigenes.



However, speaking at the Ga Traditional Council, Henry Quartey claimed the rumours were all false and that no portion of the land has been given out for construction.



According to him, only 12 acres out of the 80 acres of land have been given out for government’s Agenda 111 project.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister went on to state that the allegations levelled against him were untrue and threatened to sue the group and its leader if they fail to retract their statement in a week.



“I want them to retract that statement. They have only one week to retract that statement or give evidence of selling the land,” Henry Quartey stated.



He added, “If they fail to apologize and retract that statement I will take them to court. Let them know that I will sue them for GH₵ 4 million in damages. If they are unable to pay, they will be jailed. I’m not joking, my reputation is at stake.”



JNA/WA