Proud moment as Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s son sweeps awards at UCC Medical School graduation

Regional News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

It was all pride for the Director-General of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau of the Ghana Police Service, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, as her son swept 15 of the 21 available awards at the 54th graduation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Friday, December 17.



Edward Akosah Danso, who trained as a medical doctor, could not hide his joy over the feat.



“I am extremely grateful to my mother, my best friend, my confidant and my role model Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who has single-handedly taken care of me for as long as I can remember,” he said.



“She deserves to be proud for all she has done for me.”



Among the awards, the former Prempeh College old boy won are Best Student in Anatomy, Biochemistry, Physiology, Psychiatry, Obstetrics and Gynaecology.



He also emerged as the Best Graduating Male Student.



During his stay at UCC, now Dr Danso rose through the ranks to be the President of the Medical Students Association.