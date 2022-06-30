Protests becoming outmoded, we don't endorse Arise Ghana demo – PNC

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

People’s National Convention (PNC) has denied an endorsement of the on-going Arise Ghana demonstration.



The PNC in a statement dated June 29, 2022 disclosed that street protest as a form of demonstration is becoming outmoded in modern democracies.



“At this material moment, the PNC is calling on fellow Ghanaians (i.e the “Arise Ghana” group in particular) to rather demonstrate alternative policies that will aid the current government to ameliorate the current economic difficulty and to criticize the government policies via public fora, organizing institutional lectures, peaceful submitting petitions to appropriate government institutions and making use of our court system to push through demands, amongst other means.



“The PNC believes that, demonstration is part of our democratic dispensation, but street protest such as the one organized by “Arise Ghana” must not and should not be the way a group vests its disappointment on our government, especially in this current circumstance,” the party opined.



However, the Ghana Police Service has arrested twenty-nine people who allegedly took part in the attack on Police officers during the demonstration on Tuesday June 28, 2022.



A police statement further noted the organizers of the demonstration will be arrested and held responsible for the attacks on the Police.



Clashes erupted during the Krom Ay3 Hye demonstration in Accra as protestors pelted stones at Police prompting the firing of tear gas.



In an earlier statement, the Police stated that 12 of its officers sustained injuries after protestors pelted stones at them.



Below is the full statement from the PNC



PNC NOT IN SUPPORT OF ARISE GHANA DEMONSTRATION



The PNC believes that, demonstration is part of our democratic dispensation, but street protest such as the one organized by “Arise Ghana” must not and should not be the way a group vests its disappointment on our government, especially in this current circumstance. Certainly, street protest as a form of demonstration is becoming outmoded in modern democracies and protesting without providing solution is equally outmoded.



At this material moment, the PNC is calling on fellow Ghanaians (i.e the “Arise Ghana” group in particular) to rather demonstrate alternative policies that will aid the current government to ameliorate the current economic difficulty and to criticize the government policies via public fora, organizing institutional lectures, peaceful submitting petitions to appropriate government institutions and making use of our court system to push through demands, amongst other means.



The PNC have taken note with delight, the many pro-poor intervention policies and the adoption and deployment of IT infrastructure which is widely accepted now as the “4th industrial revolution.” The PNC have always advocated for home grown policies that must be adopted as a paradigm shift from the usual IMF and World Bank acid prescriptions that devastated many economies especially Africa and Latin America.



Nothing can be farther from the truth. The COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war, have greatly impacted the economy of Ghana and the world as a whole. The Director of the World Bank Prospects Group, Mr. Ayhan Kose, revealed that the latest projection for global economic growth has declined to 2.9% from 5.7% last year.



The PNC would like to advice the government to consider expanding the tax net and paying attention to property tax amongst several others, which would help in lessening the tax burden of the Ghanaian citizens.



The Party further advice that; the government must prioritize investment in the agriculture sector which will help boost our agricultural output and reduce the $1.3 billion worth of rice, soya beans, maize and poultry importation into the country.



Our forex system must be reviewed and to consider regularizing the ‘black market’ as this is contributing to the scarcity of forex in the country.



Finally, the Party advice that; the government spearhead the enactment of laws to account for unexplained wealth of individuals and even groups in the country. PNC believes this will reduce corruption to its barest minimum.



PNC wish to use this medium to serve notice that; we are not part and we do not subscribe to the Arise Ghana demo. It has come to our notice that one Awudu Ishaq is parading himself as the Communication Secretary of the party, the media and the general public should kindly treat him as an imposter. The Communication Secretary of the Party is Mr. Samuel Ayesu (0501436069)



PNC; Service with Honesty

Comradely yours,



….signed…

Janet Asana Nabila

General Secretary