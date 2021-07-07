Protesters’ petition likely to receive parliamentary probe

General News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Parliament is likely to set up a committee to investigate the petition of the NDC youth demonstrators which was presented to the House Tuesday, July 6, afternoon.



Laying the petition before the House, majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated the key demands of the demonstrators to Parliament and further suggested that, joint Committee of Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Defence and Interior committee should be made to Investigate into the petition and come with suggestions to address the concerns.



Contributing to the suggestions, the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, also supported the two Committees recommended by Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to look into the petition and come up with their report to the House.



But the second deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was in the seat, asked the two leaders to hold on with their suggestion for a general decision to be taken at leadership meeting today Wednesday, July 7 2021.