Protest rocks Nigerian town, Ogbomoso over killing of kidnapped student, hotelier by terrorists

Protesters took to the streets of Ogbomoso in Oyo State on Monday to draw the state government's attention to the worsening insecurity in the town.



The demonstration followed the recent abduction and murder of a hotelier, Gbenga Owolabi, and Rachael Opadele, a final-year student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.



The Ogbomoso Consultative Council and Ogbomoso Community Youth Forum led the peaceful demonstration, which started at Taki Square in the town, the Nation reports.



The protesters moved marched through the town and settled at Soun Ogunlola Hall.



A representative of the traditional heads and chiefs addressed the crowd, stating that they were taking the necessary action. They also urged residents to work with Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Amotekun, and other local security outfits to combat crime in the town.



Christian, Muslim and traditional leaders were also part of the event.



President of Ogbomoso Community Youth Forum, Rev Peter Olaleye, said: “Our ancestors are brave and bold, they were never conquered by any war, not even the dreaded Fulani war. We will never allow any intruder to take over our land.”



Some demonstrators urged the authorities to find those responsible for the murder of the hotelier and LAUTECH student and other kidnap cases.