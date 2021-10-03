Protest greets Akufo-Addo at Twedie

General News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on Saturday, October 2, met by protesting youth at Twedie as he continued his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.



The youth were incensed by what they describe as a deliberate move by the contractor in moving equipment to the site because the president was to inspect the project.



President Akufo-Addo inspected the 15.2-kilometer Ohwimase-Twedie road to ascertain the state of work done by contractor Asabea Construction.



But the residents claim the project has stalled for the past years and they suspect the equipment will be moved back out of site when the president leaves.



But the contractor denied the allegations.



Chief Executive Officer of Asabea Construction Samuel Ofori Larbi assured the residents the road will be completed soon.



“I am now waiting for the approval of asphalting,” he told TV3‘s William Evans-Nkum.



The President had also inspected the John Agyekum Kufuor Senior High School in Akropong and the Abuakwa-Tanoso road on the N6 highway.



On Sunday, he is expected to continue his tour of the region, including visiting the Bekwai Hospital.