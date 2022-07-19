Protest against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu beginning of political 'bonfires' - Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has stated that the protest by Suame residents against their Member of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has kicked in motion ‘bonfires’ against unfulfilled promises in the country.



In a post shared on Twitter, Franklin Cudjoe emphasized that citizens will no longer be interested in promises in the upcoming election.



He stated that contrary to the status quo, citizens will demand business plans from politicians as the usual slogans that characterize election years are dead.



“The Suame dare against a stronghold MP does look like the beginning of political 'bonfires' against unfulfilled promises. Citizens will be asking politicians what their business plans are in 2024. Slogans are dead,” Franklin Cudjoe tweeted.



Background



Media reports on Monday, July 18, 2022, indicated that some artisans at the Suame Magazine in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti region hooted and pelted their Member of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachets of water for allegedly denying them development.



According to the report, the Majority Leader of Parliament had gone to inspect the abandoned Suame highway which the artisans said had claimed one life due to its deteriorated nature.



The artisans last week Friday blocked the highway and demonstrated against the MP and the government for not ensuring that the road was fixed.



They warned of another demonstration on July 18 if the contractor does not return to the site to have the road fixed.



The contractor returned to the road which the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs had gone to inspect but was met by the angry artisans who upon hearing his arrival thronged the highway and started hooting, pelting him with sachets of water, and subsequently chased him away.



The Suame legislator who was accompanied by the Municipality Chief Executive for the area, Mr. Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, and some party members had to run and seek protection on top of a storey building at Suame Tarkwa Makro.



It took the intervention of the police to bring the situation under control.



