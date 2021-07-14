Protecting Volta’s coast is possible with proper planning - VDF

Regional News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Volta Development Forum (VDF), a non-political development organisation of people of Volta descent believes the challenges of the perennial sea erosion along the Region’s coast could be tackled.



Multitudes of people have been displaced at Agavedzi and Salakope communities in Ketu South and Fuveme, Anloga in recent times due to destruction to households as a result of tidal waves attacks.



Less similar tidal waves attacks hit communities of Kedzikope and Abutiakope (Keta) and Tegbi (Anloga) in the second half of 2020 raising fears of a possible extinction of coastal communities if left without any protection from the sea.



Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson, the Council Chairman of VDF, during the organisation’s visit to the affected communities in Ketu South, indicated that with the right approach, constructing a sea defence wall to save the coastal Volta from sea erosion was possible.



“Constructing a sea defence wall is not a major problem. It can be done with proper planning - the right contacts, lobbying and coordination. As a hydro problem and not politics, we must deal with the issues holistically, get to the next level and then get the project to the ground.”



He said it was important to change the narrative for the Region, thus calling on all especially politicians to “get back to family first, have a united front” to intensify efforts and then with government support, the defence wall could be built to save the coastline.



Dr Kludjeson said in line with VDF’s vision and mission to champion the development of the Region, the organisation would hold further engagements with the Volta Regional Minister, other stakeholders and the relevant ministries and agencies for the realisation of the project.



The delegation from the Ho-based VDF, which included Mr Dan Agboka-Dzegede, the Executive Director, Mad Joycelyn Dotse Oglich, the Treasurer and Mr Delali Ndo, Chairman, Monitoring and Research at VDF was in the area to ascertain the level of destruction caused.



Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament for the area, said she was ready to work with the Regional Minister and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) as one person to move the victims of the tidal wave to a safe location.



“Alternative livelihood must come with the relocation. The three of us are in charge. Let’s leave a legacy,” she charged.



Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, the MCE said alternative livelihood would feature prominently in any relocation plans noting, there would be engagements with the affected communities for some level of understanding before attempts at relocation.



