Protect your integrity and walk away from National Cathedral board like Otabil - Dr. Apaak

General News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Following the alleged withdrawal from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral by Pastor Mensah Otabil, other members have been asked to do the same if they have integrity.



Making the call, Dr. Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament for Builsa South said it serves them great harm should they fail to withdraw just as their other man of God has done.



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr. Mensa Otabil, stopped attending meetings of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.



The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claimed that the man of God withdrew. the Board due to the illegality being perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government with respect to the project.



“There is quite an uneasy calm among the Board of Trustees. And I can confirm to you that one imminent priest has walked away from the Board; the revered Dr. Mensa Otabil is no longer with them.



“The whole year, he has not attended any of their meetings. It is not clear what his intention was, but he has given an indication that all is not well.”



Dr. Apaak believes the remaining members should follow the steps of the man of God and also withdraw if they have integrity.



“Other Trustees take note: Walk away if it will dent your reputation! Walk away if it will impugn your integrity! Walk away if it is founded on lies! Walk away if the process is unlawful! Let it go if the procedure is illegal! Let it go if you were deceived, just walk away!”