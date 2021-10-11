Protect your communities through vigilance - NCCE to youth

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the youth in Bolgatanga to be vigilant and protect their communities against violent extremism and radicalism.



Mr Omar Jafaru Alsadiq, the Bolgatanga Municipal Director of the Commission, who made the call, said security was a shared responsibility and the youth needed to play crucial roles in maintaining the peaceful coexistence among the people for continued development.



He was addressing identifiable youth groups at separate locations as part of efforts to equip them with early signals of violent extremism, terrorism and radicalism to enable them to safeguard their communities.



It was part of the NCCE’s efforts to curb violence, deepen democratic governance and ensure the youth were not recruited to perpetuate instability.



The Commission further undertook radio discussions and sensitisation at markets, mosques, churches and schools, among others places on the issue with funding from the European Union (EU) under the “Preventing Violent and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project.



Mr Alsadiq urged the youth to form watchdog committees in their communities and support the efforts of the security agencies to fight crime and other violent activities.



The youth were also encouraged to volunteer information about any suspicious characters in their communities to the security agencies to flash them out to maintain peace and harmony.



