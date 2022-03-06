Protect democracy, fight attempt to overthrow elected govts – Barbados Prime Minister tells Ghana

General News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley, has called for the protection of democratic principles in Ghana and in all other African countries.



She called on states to resist persons attempting to remove constitutionally-elected governments from office.



She said these while speaking as the special guest of honour at the 65th independence day celebration in Cape Coast on Sunday, March 6.



She said among other things that “We have to work together in solidarity and fight the battles of our daily challenges that there appears to be for whether it is the climate crisis that affects us or whether it is the spirit of war that is raising its head yet again or whether it is the obsession by some who have not been elected to take power from those who are duly elected.



“We have a duty to stand tall and protect the principles of democracy, the principles that are anchored in the constitution and the principles that we are committed to in the United Nations Charter.”