Protect children from all forms of abuse and harm

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mrs Emily Adevor, Project Facilitator of Child Development Centres (CDCs) in the Adaklu/Agotime Cluster has called on the leadership of the Centres to work to protect children under their care from all forms of abuse and harm.



She said children were vulnerable and therefore needed to be protected from abuse, assisted and encouraged.



Mrs Adevor made the call at the Cluster's end of year review meeting of the leadership of the 15 Frontline Church Partners in Ho.



The CDCs were established by Churches as part of their Children Ministry with support from Compassion International, Ghana (CIG).



CIG is a Child Development Non-Governmental Organisation set up to help release children from poverty in Jesus name.



Mrs Adevor entreated them to assist and encourage the children to develop their latent talents to become responsible citizens in future.



She advised them to use the financial support given to them by CIG judiciously for the upkeep and development of the children.



"These little children under your care today are the future presidents, ministers, parliamentarians, lawyers, doctors, engineers, business moguls and pastors so let us take good care of them," she advised.



Mrs Adevor reminded them of the core values of CIG which she said were integrity and accountability adding that they were not only accountable to CIG but also to God.



She advised them to formulate programmes and policies that would inure to the spiritual, physical and economic development of the children.



The Project Facilitator said by so doing most children would be released from poverty in Jesus name.



Ten Pastors and Church Partnership Committee Chairpersons who excelled in their work were presented with parcels.



