Prostitutes, wee smokers take over Kwadaso M/A due to lack of fence wall

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Students and headmistress of the Kwadaso M/A Basic School in the Ashanti region have expressed worry over how wee smokers, mentally deranged persons, and prostitutes have taken over their school even during lesson hours.



Some of the students, who spoke to GhanaWeb, said they are always in fear because of the situation.



They attributed the whole challenge to the lack of fence wall around the school.



According to the students, these wee smokers and mentally deranged persons always defecate around the school campuses after committing several other acts.



Mrs. Cecilia Ofori Amanfo, headmistress of the school confirming the incident to GhanaWeb said it is worrying to see how the school has virtually turned into a brothel and a crime hub.



According to her, most of these wee smokers always threaten to stab the security man and teachers who confront them.



The headmistress added that most of these people usually engage in sexual activities whilst others spray the school with faeces.



She said some suspects are always caught in sexual acts by the school's security, and it's very worrying.



"Mad men come here. 'Wee' smokers in this area usually come to the school and smoke. The worst of it all is that the security man usually come to meet lovers having sexual intercourse on the school's veranda.



"They're able to do this because there are no lights in the school. Sadly, everybody enters here freely whilst encroachers also take over our land all because there is no fence wall. Sometimes people just walk on the veranda during lessons to distract people's attention. Mad people usually create fear for us to run away. We need serious security. I'm appealing for a fence wall and light in this school, and that will help reduce all those wicked acts that occur in darkness," she said.



She also lamented over how people keep encroaching the school land and pleaded with the authorities to as a matter of urgency provide the school with a fence wall to block all those acts.



