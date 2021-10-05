Prosecution to amend charges against Owusu Bempah, four others today

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Prosecution in the case in which Rev. Owusu Bempah, the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Ministry International is standing trial is expected to amend charges against the accused persons.



In court on Monday, September 20, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, the prosecutor informed the Court of Prosecution’s intentions to amend their charges.



Chief Inspector Terkpetey, therefore, prayed the court for a one-week adjournment to enable the Prosecution to amend the charges and the facts of the case.



This was after lawyers for the accused persons led by Gary Nomako Marfo had earlier prayed the court to adjourn the case to October 25.



The parties, after consulting their diaries together with the court, adjourned the case to Tuesday, October 5, 2021.



Rev. Owusu Bempah, together with four others are standing trial for six counts including the threat of death on Patricia Asiedua Koranteng popularly called Nana Agradaa.



The rest of the accused persons are Mensah Ofori, an associate pastor of Owusu Bempah, Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum all being members, were together charged with six counts.



They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against them and have since been granted GHC200, 000 bail, each with two sureties.