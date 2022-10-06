Prosecute your appointees, party members caught in galamsey to show seriousness – NDC to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Akufo-Addo to prosecute his appointees who they say have been cited for illegal mining.



According to the party, the President’s call to action on the illegal mining menace remains mere rhetoric if it is not backed by the appropriate action such as going after his offending appointees.



“We demand the immediate prosecution of all government functionaries and NPP officials who have engaged themselves in illegal mining (galamsey) activities such as Charles Bissue, Chairman Wontumi, Andy Owusu, Ekow Awusi, Prof. Frimpomg Boateng among others. This will be the first step to redemption and serve as a deterrent to other people within your government and party. You need to send a clear signal to Ghanaians that anyone caught in “galamsey” will be dealt with without fear or favour, regardless of party colours,” the party said at a press conference Thursday.



The National Communications officer of the Party, Sammy Gyamfi, who addressed the media also noted that, “We demand that all the so-called illegal mining companies like the Akonta Mining Limited which belongs to Chairman Wontumi and Heritage Imperial Mining Company which belongs to Mr. Donald Enstuah, a known financeer of the NPP who have invaded forest reserves without any mining leases or permits, must be closed down and prosecuted. The assets of these companies must be confiscated and their owners surcharged with costs of the destruction of those forest reserves."



“We demand that all security personnel complicit in illegal mining activities should be made to face internal investigations and discharged from the various services to serve as deterrent to others.



The call comes after President Akufo-Addo met chiefs in Kumasi on Wednesday over the crisis which has become a major talking point in Ghana.



The party also described as needless attempts by the President to offload the responsibility of the illegal mining crisis on chiefs.