Prosecute Suame NDC Youth Organizer – NPP to Police

Politics of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), is demanding that the police immediately prosecute the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Organizer for Suame for his call for violence.



The party believes the punitive action if taken will serve as a deterrent to others ahead of 2024 election.





“We believe that the statement that the youth organizer made was not in isolation, nor he misspoke. He is clear-eyed about what he was saying. His remarks reflect the culture and ethos of the NDC. We expect the police and the court to bring him to justice very quickly to deter others who might be harbouring such violent and delinquent thoughts in the NDC”, Richard Ahiagbah, the NPP’s Director of Communications said at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday.



Razak Koampa, who is the Suame NDC Youth Organizer was seen in a viral video inciting NDC members to attack NPP members during next year’s elections.





He was detained Wednesday afternoon after party executives turned him in following a statement by Police announcing a manhunt for him.



He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.



Mr. Richard Ahiagbah at the press conference urged the NDC to condemn the comments.



“We demand the NDC to unreservedly disallow, disassociate and expel the young man from their party without delay. That is the only point we can begin to take NDC seriously and show that they are not shielding him and discouraging such commentaries in our politics. Nothing short of this will suffice.”