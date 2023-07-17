Prosecute Kusi Boateng, he isn’t above the law – Apaak to AG

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has said the Attorney General and Minster for Justice must prosecute Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.



This comes on the back of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a Facebook post indicated that the Human Rights Court has dismissed Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi’s application which sought to restrain him.



According to him, the court’s judgment was emphatic that his parliamentary oversight had unraveled two distinct identities in conduct which borders on criminality and therefore the application was dismissed for lack of capacity and locus standi.



He added that the judge awarded a cost of GHC10,000.00 against Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi adding that this is the second time cost has been awarded against Kusi Boateng/Adu Gyamfi.



Commenting on the development, the Builsa South lawmaker said Rev. Kusi Boateng is not above the laws of the land and called on the Attorney General to initiate prosecution against him.



“How did such a character become Sec and Board of Trustee of a National Cathedral? How many more criminals are walking freely in the Presidency? The Presidency has been so, so, so DEPRAVED! The AG must prosecute him immediately, he is not above the law!” Dr. Apaak stated.



Below is the full statement by Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa



I dedicate this latest legal victory to the masses who have kept me resolute with their prayers and support for transparent and accountable governance.



I am indebted to my outstanding legal team.



2 down; 1 more to go in his defamation suit.



For God and Country.



Ghana First ????????



Summary of Judgment



It has been proven that Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and Victor Kusi Boateng are two separate identities concurrently used by the Applicant and 1st Respondent is justified in his claims that, Victor Kusi Boateng is not an alias but another separate identity altogether.



The way the two identities were used does not suggest a simple case of two different names, but rather two independent and totally separate identities to conceal applicant’s dealings in a manner that was not obvious, until the investigations and publications of 1st Respondent.



Applicant’s assertion that the use of two names in the manner he has done is not a crime under our laws is misconceived, as the two identities were used in a pattern of duplicity depicting a lack of transparency, and this conduct borders on criminality.



The Application was sought to be enforced under Article 33(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires an Applicant’s personal interest in the matter to confer locus standi.



From the record, it is not clear which of the two separate identities seeks to enforce its fundamental human rights by this suit. And once there is a clear case of double identity presented and proven before this court, this Application is dismissed for lack of capacity and locus standi.



Costs of GHC10,000 awarded against the Applicant in favour of the 1st Respondent.