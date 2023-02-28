Proposed CI: EC’s prime duty is to ensure all eligible voters vote – Pratt

General News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jr., says the Electoral Commission’s (EC) prime responsibility is to ensure that all eligible voters are able to cast their vote in elections.



This comment by Kwasi Pratt is in line with the EC’s proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI) seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole identification document for voter registration ahead of the 2024 general elections.



This move by the EC has received severe backlash from the minority in Parliament.



On Thursday, February 23, Parliament rejected officials from the EC and the National Identification Authority (NIA) who were in Parliament to brief the House on the proposed CI as they were expecting Madam Jean Mensa herself to appear.



Speaking to the host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, the managing editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jr., insisted that the ineffectiveness of the NIA should not affect the work of the EC.



“Whether NIA works or not, the Electoral Commission’s (EC) prime responsibility is to ensure that all eligible voters are able to cast their vote in elections,” Pratt added.



In a similar development, Richard Ahiagbah the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI) by the Electoral Commission (EC) is to ensure the verifiability of voters in the 2024 elections.



“The EC did nothing wrong in 2020, Asiedu Nketiah confirmed it in open court.” What the EC is doing with the C.I. is boosting public confidence in its work and ensure increased verifiability of voters in the 2024 elections. The issuance of NIA cards can be resolved,” he said in a tweet.