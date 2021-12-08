Prophetess Mercy Coffie Kakpo honoured with a doctorate degree

Religion of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: John Atta-Kusi, Contributor

The leader and founder of Mesukkah Organizations ministries international Prophetess Mercy Coffie Kakpo has been honored with a Doctorate Degree by the American Bible University based in Houston, the United States of America, with its affiliates here in Accra.



The event took place on Sunday, the 5th of December, 2021 at Sowutuom here in Accra.



The renowned Pan Africanist was among a few distinguished personalities whose humanitarian and divine activities through their respective ministries as well as their personal qualities had caught the eyes of the organizers.



The thunderous applause that met her by the congregation that had filled the over a thousand sitting capacity Pentecost University Auditorium in Sowutuom here in Accra when she was called to receive her award testified clearly, this hard-working Ghanaian's good works she has shown over the years.



Mama Mercy as affectionately called has among her good works, adopted a few Orphanage homes and has impacted greatly in the lives of many people both old and young. As her quota in solving the COVID-19 canker that has rocked the world recently, she has also invented the locally-manufactured washing machine called the Aunty Aku System. This is a one-stock shop that houses all components needed to fight the virus.



Mesukkah which is a Hebrew word and means protection is the name God dawned on her heart through the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and had since named her ministry, Mesukkah Organization ministry international.



The American Bible University with its affiliates here in Ghana yearly awards students who have completed and excelled in their respective religious educational disciplines with the associated certificates.



Some of the certificates include Honorary Doctorate Degree in Divinity; Doctorate Degree in Theology, Masters Degree in Theology, Couseling, various bachelor's degree in the religious field.



In her speech, the president of the American Bible University Retired Army Captain chaplain centered her presentation on integrity. Dr. Olayinka Olubunmi-Williams advised graduands as well as all gathered to uphold integrity in all aspects of their lives. She reminded them how integrity as a value and virtue breeds favor and trust which eventually leads to favour.



In an interview after the program, the now Dr. Prophetess Mercy Coffie Kakpo thanked all Mesukkah members for the love they showed her by coming in their numbers to support this worthy course.



She was also grateful for the massive support she had from her husband, Apostle Justin Coffie, her daughters and grandchild as well as all family members. She finally gave her thanks to the Almighty God for rewarding her works. She however advised all members to remain steadfast in the Lord and keep their faith and hope alive.