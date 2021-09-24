Prophet arrested for sucking on his members’ manhood and drawing their sperms

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

The Founder and Leader of Wise Chapel International at Asebu in the Abura Asebu Kwamakese District of the Central Region, Prophet Richard Ato Davidson, is facing charges of indecent assault contrary to section 103(2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



He has been put before the Cape Coast Magistrate Court 2 for allegedly sucking on the manhood of three teenage members of his church and drawing their sperms for ritual purposes.



According to a myjoyonline report, the prophet lured his victims who are between the ages of 16 and 21 to hotels under the pretext of delivering them from evil spirits.



Per the report, he begins the session by stripping his victims naked amidst chants and lit candles of various colours.



He then continues by performing oral sex and sucking on the manhood of the teenage boys. The prophet then uses a white cloth to absorb the sperms of the victims.



Prophet Davidson will then threaten his victims not to disclose their ordeal to any third party else he will kill them.



One of his victims however confided in his uncle who is the assemblyman for Asebu Amantendo Electoral Area. The uncle reported this and an arrest were made.



The suspect, on his first appearance in court, was granted bail by Bernice Mensimah Ackon with two sureties and is expected to reappear in court on October 19, 2021.



The Assemblyman, Richard Mbea, according to myjoyonline, spoke to the media after the court sitting. Per the report, he indicated that several teenagers had lodged similar complaints with the police against the prophet and that a compilation of the cases will be done and made available during the next hearing.