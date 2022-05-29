Prophet Badu claims fulfilled prophecy on current economic hardship

General News of Sunday, 29 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Badu Kobi delivers prophecies at December watch night



Prophet predicts economic hardship in Ghana



Rising cost of living in Ghana cited as evidence of fulfilled prophecy



The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has laid claim to a fulfilled prophecy about economic hardship in Ghana.



According to a video shared by his church on its official Facebook handle, the prophet predicted a general economic hardship for the first, second and third quarter of the coming year during his 2021 December 31 sermon.



“First quarter, second quarter, third quarter; (they will be) hardship in Ghana,” he told his church during the December watch night service last year.



Five months after his prophecy, the Prophet has cited current events as a validation of the prophecy he made.



The church referred to the rising cost of living, and hikes in price of goods and services over the past few months as endorsement of the prophecy.



Prophet Badu Kobi however noted in the video that the economic hardship will begin to ease in the latter parts of the year.



Watch the video below:



