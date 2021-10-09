Prophet Amoako-Attah descends on lawyers speaking against LGBTQ bill

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Founder and leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, has opened up on Lawyers and Professors who are speaking against the criminalization of homosexuality in the country.



According to him, he believes the Lawyers are just playing their part as lawmakers of the country, but he’s not sure they are supporting the evil act.



"We all understand the Bible is against homosexuality, God still loves gays, hence the need to dissociate sin from sinners."



In an interview with Kwaku Dawuro on Accra-based Kingdom FM ‘Anopa Nkomo’, he stated that there’s nowhere in the Bible that God condones homosexuality and therefore should not be condoned today in a Christian country like Ghana.



He noted that the European Court of Rights indicates that Homosexuality is not part of Human rights. So people should not talk about human rights in this particular situation that we are battling with an evil situation like LGBTQI+.



“Our culture does not accept homosexuality so what we saying is that let us separate the sin from the sinners. The thing is a sin, but the person doing it is still a human being and a child of God and so we cannot fight against him. It happens in this country; someone goes to steal and even though he still has rights, people exact instant justice. This is what we are talking about,” he said.



He expressed hope that even if a law will be made against LGBTQI+, it should be such that it punishes the sin but protects the rights of perpetrators.