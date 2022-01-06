Prophecy is a gift, don’t force it - Apostle Francis slams Nigel Giasie

General News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

The Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako-Atta, has urged prophets to identify the specifications of their calling and refrain from going beyond that.



Whilst questioning what inspired the prophecies of Prophet Nigel Gaisie about a fictional country ‘Umofia’, Apostle Amoako-Atta said most prophets have gone beyond their designated boundaries of prophecies because they have not inquired of God.



Whilst he says many prophets may have the gift of prophecy, they must note if the gift is supposed to operate within the local boundaries or beyond.



He believes prophecies should not be forced when they are not inspired by God.



..So Holy Spirit entered you and took you all the way to Umofia? I want to explain in details so that someone will not force themselves. You have the gift but then are you a global prophet or you are just a local prophet, the congregants are there to listen to the word of God, why leave them alone and move to somewhere they will not benefit. It means you don’t need me to prophesy to you that you are a local prophet. Prophesy to the people there so they benefit from the service. If you are a local prophet and you want to turn into an international prophet, you will have problems because you don’t have that grace or capacity,” he said.



The highly anticipated December 31, 2021, watch night service at the Prophetic Hill Chapel came off with Prophet Nigel Gaisie making several prophecies concerning the events of the year 2022.



With a police directive against prophecies that are likely to cause “fear and panic,” Prophet Nigel adopted a strategy to deliver his prophecies about Ghana without directly referring to the country.



Right before delving into his prophecies, the controversial pastor issued a disclaimer saying his prophecies will be about a nation called Umuofia and not Ghana.



According to him, when the Lord manifested the prophecies to him in the spirit, it was for the nation of Umuofia and not Ghana.



Strikingly, however, were the similarities between details about the nation of Umuofia and Ghana as disclosed in his prophecies.



