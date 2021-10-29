Prophecy ban: IGP doing the bidding of a politician – Nigel Gaisie claims

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has accused the Inspector-General Police, George Akuffo Dampare of doing the bidding of a particular politician with his seeming crackdown on prophecies in the country.



Nigel Gaisie says it has been revealed to him in the spiritual realms that a certain politician who has ambitions threatened by the works of Prophets in the country has commissioned the Ghana Police Service to regulate that space.



He has however warned that the nation risks losing out on its blessing if ‘God’s anointeds’ are touched by the police.



He warned that no amount of what he perceives to be intimidating tactics from the police will make him stop prophesying.



He insisted that the winner of the 2024 election will be announced by a prophet and that in due time such an announcement will be made.



Nigel Gaisie called on Christians in the country to stand up and oppose the attempt by the police to ‘silence prophets’.



“It has been revealed to me that there is someone behind it. That person wants to silence the prophetic work. The prophets will decide who God has anointed as Ghana’s next president and whether they like it or not we will prophesy. We will obey God than to obey man.



“They are attacking the prophets. We are gatekeepers and professional watchers. Don’t intimidate us or plan to arrest us. They’ve planned to arrest me but it will not happen. Whatever we see in the spirit, we’ll say it. The eye of the nation is prophetic.



“When we prayed for them to win the 2016 elections, no one came to arrest us but now they want to arrest us. Someone feels a time will come when our prophecies will come true so they want to silence us. I’m urging all prophets to be courageous. Again, let's check the excesses.



“Nobody is against the state. We have only one Ghana and we’ll continue to pray for the state so if we feel there are excesses to the prophecies, let's call the exact people into a meeting and jaw-jaw. It’s better than using the rope of causing fear and panic, let's stop that,’ he said on Okay FM on Thursday, October 28, 2021.



On October 26, 2021, the IGP and some senior police officers held a closed-door meeting with the leadership of faith-based organizations in the country.



The meeting, according to a police statement was to deliberate on how churches and other organizations can go about their operations. “There was that sort of mutual discussion and respect for each other and all is based on how the churches might conduct their operation and activities, taking into account the position of the law,” ACP Kwesi Ofori told journalists.



“Of late, we have witnessed so many challenges, limitations and things that call for dialogue and I can say that we have agreed and key among the issues discussed is education and law enforcement.”



