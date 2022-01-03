Prophecies are akin to annual budget presentation – Badu Kobi warns politicians

General News of Monday, 3 January 2022

The Founder and General overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Badu Kobi joined his peers in commenting on a recent directive by Police on prophecies that have the tendency of creating fear and panic.



Whiles stressing that he was not interested in addressing the issue that he says has roots in the Bible, he stays off the Police and attacks politicians who he believes are really the people behind the directive.



Speaking during last Friday’s New Year Watch Night and Crossover session at the headquarters of his church in Accra, he asked politicians to stay off the area of prophecies.



One of his main justifications for prophecies was likening it to annual budget reading by politicians. “You (policians) saw, yesterday, today but you can’t see tomorrow, only the prophets can talk about tomorrow.



“In every nation, when the year starts, the political leaders come and read budget, so also with God,” he stressed. HE said I will not do anything except I reveal to my servants, the Prophets.



“So for the start of every year, it is the Prophets that must tell us what is going to happen. Whether we accept it or not, the Prophets speak about tomorrow,” Badu Kobi added.



He also dared politicians who he accused of targeting him but failing with every attempt. “You can’t target me, I was sent by heaven and until I finish I am untouchable. What have they not done, what meetings have they not had, but they can’t touch me.”



The Ghana Police Service on December 27 issued a statement, prompting prophets on the need not to make prophecies that cause ‘fear and panic.’



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true."



“It is also a crime for a person, by means of electronic communications service, to knowingly send a communication that is false or misleading and likely to prejudice the efficiency of life-saving service or to endanger the safety of any person,” the statement added.