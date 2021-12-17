Propaganda won’t take you anywhere – Nana Akomea slams Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 17 December 2021

NPP to hold congress on December 18



NPP executives to consider proposals before congress



Okudzeto Ablakwa blasts insensitive Akufo-Addo government



Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the State Transport Company, has said that no political party can compare itself to the New Patriotic Party when it comes to interventions that improve the welfare of Ghanaians.



Nana Akomea, on the Friday, December 17, edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana, refuted claims by the member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, that the NPP government is only fixated winning elections and not improve the lot of Ghanaians.



He chided Okudzeto for dabbling in propaganda and partisan politics instead of attacking issues from nationalistic perspective.



He urged him to desist from such commentaries because it will in no way help his course as a politician.



Nana Akomea, in his attempt to diffuse the claims by Okudzeto, enumerated some policies and interventions by the successive NPP government that in his estimation has impacted positively on Ghanaians.



“Sammy Okudzeto says he wishes the NPP well but then goes on to show gross disrespect to the NPP. Party conference are mandatory. The NDC will have their conferences. If NPP is having their annual conferences, you say why are the going for their conference and making proposals.



“Annual conferences are supposed to review so if they proposals for review then you are coming tell us that because of that government is insensitive and has failed miserably. We shouldn’t have our conference? NABCO will be talked about. It is not a problem. When it comes to delivering welfare, the NPP has no equal. NHIS was introduced by the NPP. LEAP was introduced by the NPP against the objections of the NDC. Free SHS was also introduced by the NPP.



“I don’t find any equivalent NDC proposals that go to transform the lives of the people to improve welfare for the people like these things I mentioned. When you come and sit here and say hey hey, you are just doing propaganda and propaganda won’t take you anywhere. It won’t get you anywhere and you know it,” he said.



Okudzeto Ablakwa drew the ire of Nana Akomea after he accused the government of being insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.



Ablakwa reasoned that at a time when Ghanaians are in economic distress, the governing party is only concerned with winning the next election.



