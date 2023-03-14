Promote a national development agenda – Ga Mantse to Alan Kyerematen

General News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The GA Traditional Council has charged flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alan Kyerematen to promote a national development agenda.



The council lamented that the continuous lawlessness and neglect in the development of the GA state is worrying.



Speaking during a courtesy call paid him by presidential candidate hopeful, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II said there should be a deliberate attempt to build the GA state to effectively contribute towards the development of the area.



He also advised the former Trade Minister not to take Accra for granted if he eventually wins the bid to lead the NPP and subsequently the president of Ghana.



“We will decide this election because Accra is the pivot of the nation. Accra is Ghana and Ghana is Accra so don’t take us for granted. Build a social contract with the Ga Dangbe people and you will see the light.



“We are sad about the way we are being treated. People just get up and go to a place to Agbogbloshie and start building without any recourse to the traditional authority. We want to tell you today that your manifesto will promote a national development agenda for the whole country so that we will see that we will not be shortchanged.”



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Mr Kyerematen pledged his unwavering support in developing the GA state should he get the nod to lead the party and the country.



Mr Kyerematen also congratulated the Ga Mantse on his successful installation as Ga Mantse. He was accompanied by former Attorney General Nii Ayikoi Otoo, Member of Parliament for Ngleshie Amamfrom, Sylvester Mensah, Carlos Ahenkorah, Dr. Adomako Kissi, Kwaku Agyenim Boateng and Bright Baligi.



The rest are Boniface Saddique, Dr Alhassan Samari, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, Stephen Kyerematen, Catherine Afeku, Gifty Klenam, Frank Agyekum, Samiu Nuamah, Kofi Kapito, Okerchiri Adusah, Richard Nyamaa, Charles Owusu and Ridwan Abbas.