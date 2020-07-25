General News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Promisers of 1V-1D, 1D-1F will be my first target as Special Prosecutor - Ndebugri

Former Lawmaker for Zebilla, John Ndebugri

Former Lawmaker for Zebilla, John Ndebugri has said that if he’s given the opportunity to become Ghana’s next Special Prosecutor, he will first arrest the people who made promises about the one-village, one-dam and one-district, one-factory project.



According to him, clearly the people who made these promises need to be arrested for failing the people of Ghana although there is the budgetary allocation for the purpose.



This is because although monies have been made available for especially the dams to be dug, very little work has since been done hence betraying the Ghanaian populace and also misappropriating funds earmarked for the project that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia promised.



“Thank God the Supreme Court has given an order that 100 years legible citizen of Ghana can be appointed as the special prosecutor. If the next government of Ghana appoints me as the special prosecutor of the Republic of Ghana, I won’t wait for daybreak to arrest the people who promised 1V1D, 1D1F, I won’t wait for government’s direction, I will move with my car and arrest them all because I know them".



"I’m saying that if you said one district one factory, one village one dam, I’m arresting that person first and send him around to show me each village with the dam and every district with the factory and if you are not able to show me you will be going to jail because Dr Bawumia has told the nation that they have given the contract for the construction of 567 dams and there is a list. I’m not saying the promised they made, he himself told us they have given the contract out for the construction of 567 Dams".



"If I were Martin, I will use the list of the villages where the dams are supposed to be constructed and ask the chiefs, if they have been constructed because you can’t tell us you have dug a dam in Sarkum a village in Zebilla and I go there to find out that there is no dam and the money is nowhere to be found, that is a clear case for arrest, Martin should have arrested them by now,” he revealed on a local radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He called on the Special Prosecutor to wake up from his slumber and chase the clue he has given him in order to sanitise the system for the betterment of the country.





