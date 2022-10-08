Prominent personalities who ‘chilled’ with Bawumia on his 59th birthday

General News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

On the occasion of his birthday which fell on Friday, October 7, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was the center of attention as acquaintances took to social media to extend goodwill messages to him.



Some well wishers joined him at his residence to host some cured lepers from the Weija Leprosarium while others paid him a visit to also extend their greetings to him.



Key among such personalities were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.



“I was also privileged to have been visited by my boss, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and my father, the National Chief Imam on my special day,” Bawumia wrote in a Facebook post.



The Vice President’s all-white party was largely attended by politicians and close allies aside the cured lepers.



In photos sighted by GhanaWeb on social media, politicians such as Henry Quartey (Greater Accra Regional Minister and Ayawaso Central MP). Francis Asenso-Boakye(Minister for Works and Housing and Bantama MP), Stephen Amoah (Nhyiaeso MP), Hassan Tampuli (Gushegu MP) and Nana Akomea (Managing Director of Intercity STC Coaches Limited) graced the occasion.



The rest were Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration), Sammy Awuku (National Lottery Authority boss), Dr. Gideon Boako (Spokesperson at the Office of the Vice President), Elizabeth Sackey (Mayor of Accra) and Director of communications at the office of the President, Eugene Arhin who also shares the same birthday with Dr. Bawumia.



Most of the attendees either captured in a celebratory mood, interacting with other guests or with the Vice President.



Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla known in showbiz circles as Stonebwoy was also in attendance.



About Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia



Dr. Bawumia was born on October 7, 1963, in Tamale to the late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, former Chairman of the Council of State (1992–2000), and Hajia Mariama Bawumia.



Born into a large family, Mahamudu Bawumia was the twelfth of his father’s 18 children and the second of his mother’s five. Mahamudu Bawumia attended the Sakasaka Primary school in Tamale and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975. He was President of the Ghana United Nations Students’ Association (GUNSA) in 1981.



After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom where he studied banking and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB). He took a First Class Honours Degree in Economics at Buckingham University in 1987.



He then obtained a master's degree in Economics at Lincoln College, Oxford, and obtained a Ph.D. in Economics at Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1995.



His areas of specialization include Macroeconomics, International Economics, Development Economics, and Monetary Policy. He has numerous publications.



He became an economist and banker by training and went on to serve as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana between 2006 and 2009.



Dr. Bawumia was running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2008 and 2012 elections which they lost. He became Vice President on his third attempt with Nana Akufo-Addo after winning the 2016 and 2020 elections.







