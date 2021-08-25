Project to promote sustainable cleaning and greening of Ashanti launched

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021
Source: GNA
Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) should spearhead the campaign for a clean and hygienic environment, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has stated.
“We all have parts to play to make the region clean, green and beautiful,” he observed, adding that this was critical to improving the wellbeing and quality of life of the people.
“Until the MMDAs resolve to prioritise environmental sanitation issues, the nation will find it difficult to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as all the targets are environmentally-related.”
Mr Osei-Mensah was speaking at the launch of the ‘Sustainable Cleaning, Greening and Beautification of Ashanti Project’ at a ceremony hosted by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Kumasi.
The Project, a collaborative work between the RCC and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, aims to whip up the enthusiasm for environmental sanitation issues among the citizenry.
It comes with a wide scope of operation, including the distribution of refuse bins to households, evacuation of heaped garbage, extensive education on sanitation bye-laws by the MMDAs and tree-planting.
The Project would also regularly see to the collection of sand deposited on the road, wire meshing and beautification of road medians, as well as provision of concrete refuse bins at strategic points.