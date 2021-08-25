Project to clean, green, beautify Ashanti Region launched

Regional News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited has launched the "Sustainable Cleaning, Greening and Beautification of Ashanti Project" aimed at making Kumasi regains its past glory as the garden city of West Africa.



The project is being supported by the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and the Security Council and is being undertaken in the 13 MMDAs within Greater Kumasi.



According to the Regional Coordinating Council, the project will run for one year in Kumasi before it is extended to the other districts in the region.



At the launch of the project in Kumasi today, Tuesday, 24 August 2021, the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah said the objective of the project is to promote a clean and green environment and enhance effective public cleaning, waste collection at markets, lorry parks and public places.



The scope of the programme, Mr Osei-Mensah said, include the planting of trees, provision of refuse bins at vantage points, distribution of refuse bins to households and evacuation of huge refuse dumps.



Others, he said, are painting of curves and ceremonial roundabouts, collection of sands gathered on roadsides, extensive education on by-laws by the MMDAs for enforcement.



Mr Mensah said the Ashanti Regional Security Council has been made the lead agent in ensuring enforcement of sanitation by-laws in the MMDAs as the project is being implemented.



He urged the MMDAs to liaise with the Security Councils to ensure smooth implementation of the project while a 13-member technical committee has been set up to oversee it.



Mr Osei-Mensah indicated that the MMDCEs will be assessed based on their performance in the project and those who will not ensure smooth implementation and exhibit a lack of interest will be sanctioned.



Mr Mensah said this project will not be allowed to be like the "Keep Kumasi Clean and Green Project" which could not succeed because of the lack of interest shown by some of the MMDAs in the region which let the project down.



He called on stakeholders and the residents in the region to support the project to succeed.



For her part, the Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Gloria Anti, said the company will work closely with the Regional Coordinating Council to ensure that the project succeeds in making the region clean, green and beautiful.