Project Management Consultant selected for 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship

Diasporia News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: Adama Daniel

The US Department of State has named Mr. Daniel Adama, a Project Management Consultant as one of 32 Young Ghanaian Leaders to participate in the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellow in the United States.



On Friday, May 20, 2022, the US Embassy in Ghana issued a statement announcing the selection of 32 young Ghanaian leaders for the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship. Portions of the statement read: “The select group are leaders in their professions and communities and were recruited from a candidate pool of nearly 4,000 Ghanaian applicants through a rigorous, competitive process.”



The selected persons “will have the opportunity to hone their skills at a U.S. higher education institution with support for further professional development after they return to their home countries,” the statement said.



Among those listed is Mr. Daniel Adama. Mr. Daniel Adama is the Director of Don Musso Educational Village in Odumase, Sunyani. He is also a Certified Project Management Professional with the Institute of Project Management Professionals Ghana.



Daniel is an Accredited Project Manager with the International Organization for Project Management and has over ten years of experience working with projects in education.



He is also a professional teacher with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and an MPhil. in Curriculum Development both from the Catholic University of Ghana. He is the Founder and Executive Director of Rural Education Support Trust (REST Ghana), a Non-Governmental Organization that is strongly advocating for equal access to education for rural communities and has been involved in several projects to improve education for rural communities and the underprivileged in Ghana.



Through his NGO’s advocacy, he has secured scholarships for more than ten (10) students to study in several tertiary institutions across Ghana.



He is also a youth development coach (animator) with the Salesians of Don Bosco and a seasoned volunteer for Summer Camps. He has vast experience with youth training and development. He is a mentor to many young people and an advocate for youth development.



Mr. Adama is also the co-founder of Nepdan Company Limited, a registered limited liability company specialized in Media Production and General Printing that operates in the Sunyani West Municipality.



He looks forward to developing himself and networking to enhance his advocacy in Education through the fellowship and to grow his NGO to reach many rural communities in Ghana and beyond.