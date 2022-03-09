Progress made in gender equality gap slow – NETRIGHT

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana (NETRIGHT) has bemoaned the failure of the country to achieve a ‘gender-equal and just society,’ 65 years after independence, especially with women making up more than half of the population.



A gender-equal society, according to NETRIGHT, needs empowered women and girls who take control of their lives, make their own decisions, and succeed in their chosen pursuits.



In a statement to celebrate all Ghanaian women and girls on International Women’s Day (IWD), NETRIGHT said gender imbalances still characterise Ghana in many areas, such as the labour market.



It further noted that a review of the status of women in 2021 shows that data from the 2015 Labour Force Survey estimated the female labour force participation rate at 65.5 per cent. This is about 8.6 and 3.8 percentage points lower than that of their male counterparts and the national average, respectively.



“There is occupational segregation such that majority of the women who are employed are in vulnerable employment which typically pays lower wages. There is also gender asset gap in terms of asset ownership, with assets owned by women typically of lower value,” the statement noted.



With the glaring gender inequalities that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic, NETRIGHT said it expected that measures instituted by the government would be gender-sensitive to protect gains made over the period regarding gender parity.



“However, COVID-19 measures were largely gender blind despite the female share (50.7%) of the population and the cultural norms that typically discriminate against women and girls in all sectors,” it was stated.



The World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Index 2021 indicate that Ghana fell from 58 in 2006 to 117 in 2021. For countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Ghana falls behind in employment representation at the highest levels in politics, government, private sector, STEM and tertiary education. Ghana ranks 23 out of 35 countries. The 2019 HDI Gender Inequality rates the country at 133.



NETRIGHT has, therefore, called on the government, religious and traditional leaders, development partners, institutions, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and all leaders to strive to #BreakTheBias through their words, actions and decisions to promote fairness and inclusivity while supporting women and girls’ advancement.



Also, they asked all stakeholders to build and support inclusive work cultures where the careers of women and girls thrive and their achievements are celebrated.



Furthermore, it said the government should recognise women’s leadership potential and ensure that they are adequately represented in processes and decision-making structures at all levels and sectors.



“To demonstrate its support and commitment for women and girls’ leadership and promote ‘gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, NETRIGHT calls on the government, as a matter of urgency to facilitate the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill before the end of 2022. The same call was made in 2021; we hope the government will not fail Ghanaian women and pass the Bill in 2022.



Together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias. Let us celebrate the achievement of women and girls and raise awareness against bias,” the statement said.



This year’s theme, ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, celebrates the achievements and contributions of women and girls in different spheres and increases awareness about women’s empowerment and gender parity.



NETRIGHT said it salutes the unsung sheroes of Ghana who are excelling in their different fields for the sacrifices to break the glass ceiling and serve as role models for women and girls of all ages across the country.



NETRIGHT is a network of CSOs and individuals who have a clear interest in working together to bring a gender perspective to national processes as well as policy content and implementation.