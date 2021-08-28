Profile of the late Daasebre Oti Boateng

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

The late Omanehene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng, has been eulogized as one of Ghana's successful rulers.



News of his demise shock the nation as many described Daasebre Oti Boateng as a distinguished traditional ruler who contributed immensely to the development of his people and the nation at large.



He died at age 83 following a short illness.



According to reports, there were plans to launch his 30th anniversary as the Omanehene of New Juaben Traditional Area next year.



The traditional ruler who was also an academician authored six books including Barack Obama's "Africa's Gift To The World". His recent book titled "Implementing the Root-Based Development" focuses on connecting communities for development in the New Juaben State.





Background of Daasebre Oti Boateng



He attended Konongo Odumasi Senior High School for his secondary school education.



Daasebre Oti Boateng proceeded to the University of Ghana where he completed a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Economics. He furthered his education at the London School of Economics and Political Science where he earned a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Statistics.



Daasebre Oti Boateng also holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Statistics from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.



Daasebre Oti Boateng served as the Ghanaian Government statistician and head of the Statistical Service from 1982 to 2000 aggregating to a total of 17years as head of statistical service. Daasebre also worked with the University of Ghana for 14years. Within the 14 years, he rose to the position of Senior Research Fellow and subsequently Director of Studies at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER).



Daasebre Oti Boateng was elected as the first black Chairman of the United Nations Statistical Commission in 1987.



In 1993, he also served as the Chairman of the 15th International Conference of Labor Statisticians which was held in Geneva. He was a member of the International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) and he also served as Commissioner on the commission at the UN Headquarters in New York.



He was the Chancellor for the All Nations University, a private university in the Eastern Region.



He ascended the New Juaben stool under the stool name Daasebre Oti Boateng in 1992, succeeding his elder brother and predecessor, the late Nana Kwaku Boateng II. His mother was the queen mother of Juaben.



Daasebre Oti Boateng has authored several books and research papers regarding local governance, statistics and community, national development. In 2019 he launched a 3 volume book with the title ‘Development in Unity’ in Accra.



He was a member of the freemasonry community under the Grand Lodge of Ghana.