Profile of the late Brig-Gen Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

She made history as the first Brigadier-General of the Ghana Armed Forces but sadly, passed away on Monday 24th January 2022.



The story of Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, who was the first female to be appointed as a Brigadier-General of the Ghana Armed Forces, begun when she first joined the GAF in 1978 at the age of 18 years.



After having been trained for two years, Edjeani-Afenu was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on April 25, 1980, according to details on AfricaFeeds.com.



Her journey to the monumental achievement started out after she served in the army for over four decades and rose through ranks to become a General of the Armed Forces.



In addition to her many achievements, while rising through the ranks in the GAF, Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu was in 1999 appointed as the Commanding Officer of the Forces Pay Regiment, making her the first female to occupy the position in the history of the GAF.



She also served in various capacities in the Ghana Armed Forces as well as Ghana’s deputy military advisor to its permanent mission in New York from 2013 to 2016.



In 2019, she was also appointed as the Deputy Force Commander at the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).



She died on Monday at the 37 Military Hospital after a short illness.