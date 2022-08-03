Profile of the Minister Designate for Gender, Lariba Zuweira Abudu

General News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Member of Parliament (MP) for Walewale Constituency in the North East Region Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu was on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, nominated as the Minister Designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Until her nomination, she was the Deputy Minister at the same Ministry to Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya who was axed last weekend after staying off the ministry for close to a year.



Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu is a native of Janga-Fio in the North East Region and was born on Wednesday 12th May 1966 born to Mr Abudu an Educationist and chief of Fio Traditional Area.



She holds a degree in Special Education and Masters in Leadership and Development.



The Minister Designate who is an Educationist once served as the Presiding Member for the West Mamprusi Municipal Assembly in the North East Region.



Until becoming an MP on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), she was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Northern Development Authority(NDA) after being appointed in 2018 by President Akufo-Addo.



She became the Member of Parliament for the Walewale constituency after she contested and won the Walewale constituency seat in the 2020 Ghanaian General Elections in the 2020 polls.