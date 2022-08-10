Profile of new YEA CEO

General News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Executive Secretary at the Presidency, Nana Bediatuo Asante in a letter, has communicated the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer for the National Youth Authority by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Kofi Baah Agyepong, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of YEA, has been appointed by the President as the new CEO of the agency.



But who is he?

Here is a brief profile of the new YEA Boss

Kwabena Baah Agyepong hails from the Offinso area in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



He completed Kumasi Senior High School, formally Kumasi Secondary School in 2008, and proceeded to the Africa University College of Communications where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications Studies.



He went on to graduate with a Master of Arts degree in Media and Public Relations from Leicester University in the United Kingdom.



His work experience includes practicing journalism with the Graphic Sports Newspaper in Ghana and the Guardian in the UK.



Kofi Baah over the years, has carved a niche for himself in the Ghanaian political and media space, doubling as a journalist and a politician as well as a communication consultant.



On the political front, the new YEA CEO holds the record as the longest serving Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party.



Until his recent appointment, Kofi Baah Agyepong was the Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President.



YEA appointment



Kofi Baah’s appointment, according to the statement under the hand of Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, is in accordance with Section 12 (1) of the YEA Act, 2015 (Act 887).



Kofi Baah Agyepong will take over from Justin Frimpong Kodua who resigned following his election as General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The appointment is effective August 10, 2022.



“Further to the resignation of Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong as Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (the “Agency”) and in accordance with Section 12 (1) of the Youth Employment Agency Act, 2015 (Act 887), the President has appointed you to act as the Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Agency, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission. Your appointment is effective 10th August, 2022,” part of the statement read.



The YEA was established under the Youth Employment Act 2015 (Act 887), to oversee the development, coordination, supervision and facilitation of employment for the youth and related matters in Ghana.



