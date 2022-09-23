Profile of new CID boss, Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie

General News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie has been appointed as the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID)



She replaces COP Isaac Yeboah who retired from active service on September 22, 2022.



Prior to her appointment, she was the Director in charge of the Commercial Crime Unit under the CID at the National Police Headquarters who hails from Sekyere Central District in the Ashanti Region.



According to a Graphic report, she rose through the ranks by dint of hard work and has over 29 years of work experience in active policing. Faustina Agyeiwaa Kodua Andoh-Kwofie holds a Bachelor of Laws (BL) from the Ghana Law School and an LLB from the University of Ghana. She was called to the Bar in 2013.



She is a member of the International Police Women Association.



She was also a member of a task force that drafted a national action plan for the Elimination of Child Labour in 2007 at Sogakope and a member of a committee that was set up by the then IGP Kwarteng Acheampong to review the syllabi used by the Ghana Police College in 2007 and a member of Police UN & UN Mission selection text team in 2007.



She has also been a Board member for Africa Centre for Counter-Terrorism since 2016.



Among her tall list of academic successes are MA in International Relations, MBA in Human Resource from University of Ghana, MSc Criminology & Criminal Justice-University of Portsmouth, UK, and a Bachelor of Education in Psychology, University of Cape Coast.



She has four academic research works to her credit. ACP Andoh-Kwofie had her secondary education at St Monica’s Secondary School and Nsutaman Catholic Secondary where she was the Assistant Head Girl from 1990 to 1991 and the Girls Prefect from 1988 to 1989 respectively.



She is a Presbyterian and a mother of two boys.



