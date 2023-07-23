Profile of late Dr Sherry Ayitey

General News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

On July 22, 2023, the country received the news of the passing of the former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Dr Hanny Sherry Ayitey.



According to a statement by the family on July 22, 2023, the former minister died the same day after a short illness.



Since the news broke, messages of condolences have been flooding social media, particularly from her party comrades in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Many have described her as a distinguished individual who contributed her quota to the country.



Until the passing of Dr Sherry Ayitey, was a National Vice Chairperson of the NDC.



She was a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, and it can be said that she had a distinguished career in public service.



As a member of the NDC, the former minister actively contributed to various organizations affiliated with the party. She held significant ministerial positions and played pivotal roles in government initiatives.



In her earlier days, Sherry Ayitey was deeply involved with the 31st December Women's Movement, a non-governmental organization closely associated with the NDC, where she served as the Projects and Programmes Officer.



In 2000, following the NDC's loss in the presidential election, Ayitey faced legal suit related to the divestiture of the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited. She was a member of the Divestiture Implementation Committee at the time.



However, before the end of the term for the then President John Agyekum Kufuor, the charges against her and some other individuals, including Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, wife of former President Jerry Rawlings, were dropped.



The Accra Fast Track High Court dropped the charges in January 2009, bringing an end to the legal ordeal.



The political career of Sherry Ayitey took a significant turn after the 2008 presidential election when President John Atta Mills appointed her as Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology in his government.



With her expertise in science and technology, coupled with her dedication to environmental issues, she became an asset in shaping policies and initiatives for sustainable development.



In recognition of her capabilities and dedication to public service, Dr Ayitey was once again entrusted with a ministerial position after the NDC's victory in the December 2012 elections.



This time, she was appointed as Minister of Health, responsible for overseeing critical healthcare matters and implementing measures to improve the nation's well-being.



Outside of politics, the former minister had an impressive educational background.



She earned a BSc in Biochemistry and an MSc in Industrial Microbiology from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana.



Throughout her career, she has sharpened her skills through various short programs at prestigious institutions, including the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), University of Ghana, John Hopkins University, US, Kellogg Graduate School of Management, and Northwestern University, US.



Before venturing into politics and government service, Dr Ayitey held positions of Managing Director in several companies, including Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC) Distilleries. Her leadership and business insight made her an asset throughout her public service roles.



Other notable among her affiliations were her memberships in various boards, including the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Ghana Export Promotion Council, Ghana Water and Sewerage Corporation, Forestry Commission, and National Population Council.



Additionally, she was a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), Ghana, and has been recognized for her achievements, earning the prestigious title of CIM Marketing Woman of the Year in 1995.





