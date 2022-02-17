Profile of Pamela Djamson-Tettey, newly appointed GACL MD

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GACL gets new Managing Director



Pamela Djamson-Tettey assumes offices on February 18. 2022



Pamela Djamson-Tettey has over 25 years of professional and working experience



The Board of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) have appointed a new Managing Director in the person of Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey.



This comes following an emergency meeting of the GACL Board held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, which saw Yaw Kwakwa submit his resignation as the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited which took effect on February 17, 2022.



In a statement announcing Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey’s appointment, the GACL said the new Managing Director will assume office effective February 18, 2022.



It also detailed the academic and professional experiences of Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey who takes over as the third woman to be appointed as Managing Director of GACL.



Profile of Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey



She has over 25 years of proven track in Senior Management including 9 years in the mining industry with another 9 years also in the manufacturing sector.



Pamela Djamson-Tettey has further served in the power sector for 5 years and carries vast experience from the sector.



Before her latest appointment, Djamson-Tettey from 2001 to 2009 was Executive Director and Director of Corporate Relations at Diageo Ghana-Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL). While also a member of the Board of Directors for GGBL, she was a key member of the GGBL Executive team.



Her responsibilities during her tenure at GGBL included a wide range of activities which entailed; Corporate Communications, Public Policy, Stakeholder Engagement, Strategic Planning, Corporate Brand Reputation, Sustainable Development and key spokesperson for GBBL.



Pamela holds Bachelor of Arts (Cum Laude) degree in International Relations from the United States University of Herts, UK and San Diego California, USA from 1982-1985.



She holds a postgraduate Diploma (Merit) in Politics and Diplomacy, University of Kent at Canterbury, UK from 1985 to 1986 and Master of Arts degree in International Relations from the University of Kent at Canterbury UK from 1986-1987.



Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey is also an accredited member of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana (IPR).



For her current appointment, the Managing Director of GACL is coming into the position with a well-networked with confident approach fused with integrity.



She is strategically astute and possesses a strong ability to build sustainable relationships with excellent interpersonal communication and language skills.



Madame Djamson-Tettey also has excellent analytical skills with a strong bias for Political Science, Government Relations, Community Relations, Environment, International Relations and Diplomatic Protocols.