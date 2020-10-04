General News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Profile of Dorcas Affo Toffey: NDC parliamentary candidate for Jomoro

Dorcas Affo Toffey is the NDC Parliamentary candidate for Jomoro

Dorcas Affo Toffey is an entrepreneur and a philanthropist who was born on May 4, 1973, in Tikobo Number 1 to the late Stephen Ackah Toffey and Mary Afo Danyi.



She was born into a large family and the 18th of his father’s 23 children and the last born of his mother’s five children.



Afo-Toffey is married to Joseph Lawrence Ashun and has two daughters: Francine Koffi (Fantana, a musician in Ghana) and Lynelle Koffi (a Medical doctor in the USA).



She attended D/C Primary School in Bonyere and gained admission to the Nkroful Agriculture Secondary School in 1986.



After her second cycle education, she went to the USA to join her elder brothers, where she studied Dental Hygiene, Real Estate, Branding and Customer Services.



She had also studied Public Relations, Marketing, and Business Administration.



Afo-Toffey’s career mirrors over 25 years of experience in health, education administration, real estate development, entrepreneurship and philanthropy.



From 2002 to present, she had established and managed several companies in Atlanta Georgia in USA, which included; Kids Smile Inc (Day Care School), Queen D Beauty, Topeka Properties (Building and Construction). She is a senior partner to Selfie Homes in the USA.



Afo-Toffey returned to Ghana in 2012 to continue her businesses of which she is currently the Chief Executive Officer and Country Representative for Nano Fix IT Company, and Sebastian Closet Inc respectively.



She is also the 2020 Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress in the Jomoro Constituency.

