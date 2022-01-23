Profile of D-Flex Dangata

Music of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: Jeremiah Kobina Egyabeng, Contributor

D-Flex “Superstar Flex”, born Abubakar Sadiq Alhassan Dangata, was born and raised in Adabraka, a suburb of Accra.



At an early stage (14 years) in life, D-Flex had the passion and love to do music. His inspiration was from legends who had done both local and foreign music.



Due to this passion, he was most at times seen at places where musical programs were held to get the opportunity to exhibit his God-given talent.



This gave him the opportunity to be featured on one of K. K Fosu’s singles titled “Number One” which made him popular in Ghana and beyond.



D-Flex was later featured on Ofori Amponsah’s song “Nothing But Love”. He was endorsed by Ghanaians as the guy to take Ghana music to the next level with his different style that makes him unique.



Songs and achievement:



D Flex made it to the music scene with several songs such as

Nasaake Ft Mohammed & Shrifa Gunu

Viper Ft Stonebwoy

Adam and Hawa ft Kwabena Kwabena

Yaayi Ft VIP

Bra ft Fameye

Wapi ft Wakili

Alima ft Krachi

Choko Milo Ft Camidoh

Nyami Yaba ft Erico

etc..



Nasaake was nominated at 'Ghana Music Awards in 2010'. Paradise featuring K.K Fosu & Praye also got a nomination at Ghana Music Awards in 2013 and Highlife song of the year. D Flex was nominated as Highlife Artiste Of The Year in 2013.